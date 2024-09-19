We are several weeks away from true fall weather and with those temperature changes comes the need to set the clock backs an hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Daylight Saving Time ends every year on the first Sunday of November at 2 a.m. DST, which then becomes 1 a.m. local standard time, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

This year Daylight Saving Time will come on Nov. 3 at 2 a.m. when we need to set our clocks back an hour, or "fall back."

But every year in the spring and fall comes the question about is it Daylight Saving Time or Daylight Savings Time with an "s" at at the end of saving.

Is it Daylight Saving Time or Daylight Savings Time?

The official terminology is Daylight Saving Time, according to the law enacted by Congress in 1966, taking effect in 1967 and making DST a permanent time change each year in the United States. The U.S. Naval Observatory also has more detail on the origin of Daylight Saving Time.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

While it is often referred to as Daylight Savings Time, Daylight Saving Time without the "s" at the end of saving is the correct usage.

Every spring we set our clocks forward an hour, and every fall we set them back, but why? Learn the real story behind Daylight Saving Time.

When do clocks fall back 2024?

The end of Daylight Saving Time 2024 will come on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 a.m. local time.

The debate comes up every year over whether or not Daylight Saving Time should continue. Could this year be the final time we have to change our clocks? NBC New York's Adam Kuperstein reports.