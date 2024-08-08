David Copperfield sued for allegedly trashing his multimillion-dollar NYC penthouse

Celebrity magician David Copperfield is being accused of pulling off a disappearing act when it comes to his multi-million dollar penthouse at a midtown Manhattan apartment building.

A lawsuit filed by the board that manages the building claims Copperfield has neglected his unit for years and they say they have pictures of the damage to prove it.

Photos show some of the alleged damage left by Copperfield at the 15,000-square-foot apartment on the 54th floor in the Galleria complex on East 57th Street. That includes stained carpets, peeling paint and a rusty tub.

The condo board claims Copperfield trashed his place and left it abandoned for the last six years.

Copperfield lives in Las Vegas, where he continues to perform at the MGM Grand Casino. He initially bought the penthouse for $7.4 million during the height of his career in the 1990s.

In the lawsuit, the board alleges unrepaired water damage in his unit is leading to mold and is placing other apartments in the building at risk.

The board’s attorney declined to talk on camera when reached for comment by NBC New York. Residents also declined to comment.

The lawsuit claims Copperfield has a history of being a problematic owner. The board accused the illusionist of cramming his penthouse with fortune-telling machines, arcade games and century-old hazing devices.

Back in 2015, the board says Copperfield’s rooftop pool burst, which led to flooding and water damage to units as far as 30 stories below.

The board claims Copperfield is trying to sell off the property.

A representative for Copperfield said the photos in the lawsuit do not reflect what the apartment looks like currently and added that the issue would be handled in court, according to the New York Post.

The board wants Copperfield to cough up at least $2.5 million in damages.