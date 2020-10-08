Daughter Seeks Missing Connecticut Mom Who Left With Unknown Man 6 Months Ago

Monica Decker’s car has been parked in the same spot since April 8, and that was the last time the family of the missing Connecticut mother says anyone had contact with her.

Decker's daughter, Sheila Yasin, wants answers that police have not been able to give her. Bridgeport Police say 53-year-old Decker left her job, her friends, her children and her only grandchild with a man named Toby Roberts, a person Yasin says she's heard of but never met.

"This is heartbreaking. I don’t know why. This is like a bad movie I’ve never wanted to be in. I don’t know what’s going on here," said Yasin while holding back tears. "I don't know if my mom is alive or is she dead?"

Decker vanished without a hug or a goodbye, but Yasin says her mom wouldn't just leave.

"My mom is open book with us so it’s like where would she have gone, why wouldn't she had told anybody," Yasin said.

Police found that Decker and Roberts were spotted driving a green SUV in May and stopped at an ATM in Wilmington, Vermont. Detectives told Dateline that Decker had checked the account balance, but did not withdraw any cash.

Investigators say they believe Decker is not in danger but her daughter is not convinced.

"I don’t know why she would have disappeared with him. It doesn’t make sense," she said. "I feel like she’s in danger. My mom didn’t leave on her own free will.”

Standing in the kitchen where Yasin made bread with her mom right before the disappearance, the heartbroken daughter holds onto memories and hangs up decorations, like an inspirational quote on a sign she bought with her mom. But now Yasin is hoping for a different sign.

Decker missed her daughter’s birthday and may miss her only grandchild’s birthday in a few days. Yasin said her mother is the number advocate for the 3-year-old boy who has special needs.

"She was here all the time for him," Yasin said, but when Decker disappeared six months ago, she took her keys and left behind clothes and her grandson's car seat.

“I just want her to know that we love her and we want her home," Yasin said, hoping for someone with any information to come forward.

Decker is described as being between 5’3”- 5’5" tall and weighing approximately 185-195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kenneth McKenna at the Bridgeport Police Department in Connecticut at 203-581-5245.