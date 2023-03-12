New Jersey

Date Set for Nabisco Cookie Plant Implosion in NJ

An unofficial landmark of a New Jersey town will come crumbling down next month.

After filling the air with the sweet smell of baked cookies for six decades, the Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn closed down in 2021. Hundreds of people working for the company were out of a job.

The massive site on Route 208 has been a part of the landscape for as long as some folks can remember.

A date for the site's implosion has expectedly been highly anticipated, and the answer finally came last week. The implosion is set for Saturday, April 15 at 8 a.m.

The nearly 40-acre site is expected to be cleared to make way for the building of a warehouse, NorthJersey.com reportded.

