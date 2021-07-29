Danny Meyer's Restaurants to Require Vaccinations for Staff and for Customers

Danny Meyer, one of New York City's most renowned restaurateurs, said Thursday he plans to require his staff to be vaccinated -- as well as customers who want to dine in his full-service NYC and Washington DC restaurants.
Meyer, who is also chairman of New York City's Economic Development Corporation, made the announcement in a CNBC interview. The mandate goes into effect from Sept. 7, according to his company's website.
Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group operates landmark NYC restaurants like Gramercy Tavern and The Modern and DC spots like Maialino Mare and Anchovy Social.
He also founded Shake Shack, though the new requirements do not appear to apply to that company, now its own publicly traded entity.
