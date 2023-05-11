Former Marine Expected to Be Charged in Jordan Neely Chokehold Death: Sources

What to Know 30-year-old Jordan Neely died on a train at the Broadway-Lafayette station in Manhattan on May 1 after allegedly threatening passengers and being put into a chokehold by a rider; that rider, identified as 24-year-old Daniel Penny, was questioned by the NYPD and later released from custody

The medical examiner's office ruled Neely's death a homicide the next day, which incited a debate around whether the rider's actions were justified defense or vigilantism; the Manhattan district attorney's office has said it is looking into the case

Multiple protests have taken place in Manhattan since Neely's death and dozens arrested; the Manhattan district attorney's office has been looking into the incident since it happened

The 24-year-old former Marine seen on video gripping the neck of Jordan Neely, who died of the chokehold on the floor of an F train in Manhattan this month, is expected to be charged and surrender as early as Friday, three sources familiar with the matter tell News 4 New York.

NBC 4 New York is told this decision to charge Daniel Penny was made by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office – and will happen without being presented to a grand jury at this time.

A Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson and NYPD spokesperson have not returned requests for what charge or charges might be filed Friday. Penny’s attorney did not returns calls for comment.

Penny's attorneys have said previously there was no way he "could have foreseen" that his bid to subdue an alleged perceived threat would turn deadly.

Neely's family says that amounts to a confession.

The possible charges are expected to come days after Neely's death, and amid mounting public pressure over accountability following the medical examiner's determination that the case was a homicide. It wasn't clear if Bragg's office intended to pursue charges against two other people seen restraining Neely in that video or if those people had yet been identified.

Witnesses had reported Neely, a homeless man with a lengthy record, was aggressive toward other riders on a train at the Broadway-Lafayette station on May 1. They also reported Neely hadn't physically attacked anyone before Penny moved to subdue him. Penny was questioned by the NYPD that day and released. Then came the autopsy findings.

Two sources familiar with the matter say the Manhattan DA's office may present the case to a grand jury as soon as this week. News 4's Andrew Siff reports.

Earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams, who had been accused by some of not weighing in substantially enough, formally addressed Neely's death in a public address on Wednesday.

The Democrat forcefully declared Neely "shouldn't have died" -- while carefully towing a line between acknowledging the loss, and the ensuing tensions, and appearing to ascribe any sort of responsibility.

"One of our own is dead," Adams said, empathizing with the emotional intensity coursing through the city over the case. "A Black man, Black like me -- a man named Jordan, the name I gave my son, a New Yorker who struggled with tragedy, trauma and mental illness, a man whose last words were to cry for help, a man named Jordan Neely."

Neely did have a lengthy arrest record for offenses including assault and disorderly conduct, among others. Adams said his death is yet another indication the mental health system needs an overhaul to better protect those who, like Neely, he says fall through the cracks and "disappear into the shadows."