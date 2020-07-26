Dangerous Temps Return Sunday; High Could Feel Like 100

What to Know After a brief pause from last week's extended heatwave, first of 2020, temps will shoot back up to the mid 90s Sunday

A heat advisory goes into effect Sunday and continues through the area into Monday

Potentially severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday prompted the presence of a cold front

After a brief pause following last week's extended heatwave, the first of 2020, temperatures shoot right back up to the mid 90s Sunday.

Then dangerous heat returns Sunday, kicking off what's expected to be the second heatwave of the year. Temperatures should reach 95 degrees, Storm Team 4 says, only to be outdone by heat Monday that could hit the upper 90s.

A heat advisory goes into effect Sunday and continues through the area into Monday.

It will feel like 95 to 100 degrees today, and it gets even hotter tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pAkqUngEAe — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 26, 2020

The second round of high heat will last into mid-week; then another couple days of spotty thunderstorms could pop up before temperatures relax a bit.

Click here for the latest weather alerts in your area.

Last week's six-day heatwave was the longest since 2008, and came to an end Friday offering those in the tri-state a little more than a day to enjoy slightly milder conditions before Sunday.

Hot Weather Tips

With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wear appropriate clothing including lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting attire.

Stay cool indoors including in a place with air-conditioning as much as possible.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully and try and plan them when the day is the coolest or in areas with shade.

Wear sunscreen and continue to reapply it while you are outside.

Do not leave children in cars as cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures even with a window cracked open.

Avoid hot and heavy meals.

Drink plenty of fluids and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Keep pets hydrated by providing fresh water and leaving the water in a shaded area.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.

Track the approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

Storms earlier in the week brought damaging winds and quarter-sized hail, along with torrential rain. Lightning strikes sparked at least two fires in Brooklyn, one at the Spirit & Truth Christian Church in South Ozone Park and the other at a home in Cypress Hills.

Two men were struck by lightning in a Queens park, authorities said.

NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Hot Weather Tips

With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Cooling centers are open across the five boroughs. Find the nearest one here.)

Just a few things to keep in mind when dealing with dangerous heat & humidity... 🌡️🌡️🌡️#hot #humid #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/BCJgKlgu1d — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 20, 2020