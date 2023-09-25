Dangerous jewelry thief pistol whips, pepper sprays his victims in NYC robbery spree

Detectives in the Bronx want to find the gunman behind a violent robbery spree that includes a long list of at least 10 assaults, according to the NYPD.

The alleged perp is linked to a list of robberies stretching all the way back to early April of this year. Police believe he's responsible for four attacks in that month before reappearing late in the summer. He added three victims to his roster in August and September each, bringing his total to 10.

Police reports show the suspect has mostly struck men, but the ages of his victims range from 38 to 61. And he mostly hits his victims during the day.

The growing loot is reportedly valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, mostly collected from chains. He's also accused of taking rings, wallets and bracelets.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“He’s a very dangerous guy. If you can run, run," one of the thief's victims told News 4. "I would stay away."

Cornered in his car, the suspect's victim had no choice but to fight when the stranger pulled out a gun and stuck it in the man's face. In fact, in most of the robberies, police say the perp pulls a gun and often gets physically violent.

“I called 'officer' and he turned around that’s when I grabbed the gun. That’s when he snatched my chain and he ran away," the man said. He had been listening to music with window rolled down when the serial thief ambushed.

Police say the same man is behind all 10 attacks in the Bronx over the six-month period. He's often known to rip the chains off the necks of his victims, and in one instance, he pepper sprayed a victim.

A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.