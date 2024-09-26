Who is Damian Williams? The US Attorney for SDNY prosecuting both Eric Adams and Diddy

News of Eric Adams' indictment on crimes yet-to-be-made-public, sent shockwaves across New York City and the political realm as a whole.

According to a summons he was given, the mayor who is in the center of a political storm at City Hall, has been indicted on five-counts centering on bribery, campaign fund fraud, and other corruption charges.

The federal prosecutor supervising the Adams' investigation and prosecution is U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams -- a man who is also a central figure in the explosive Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking case.

But, who is Williams?

Williams is a Harvard University graduate having received his bachelor's degree in economics before heading to the University of Cambridge where he received a masters in international relations. Subsequently, he received his law degree from Yale Law School.

After becoming a lawyer, Williams clerked for Judge Merrick Garland of the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, who has since become the U.S. Attorney General. Williams also clerked for then Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

During his career, Williams was also Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force in the Southern District of New York. While an Assistant United States Attorney, he prosecuted white collar cases involving corruption in financial markets and politics, including the case involving Congressman Chris Collins for insider trading and the bribery, extortion and money laundering case involving New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

Williams was nominated by President Joe Biden in August 2021 to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which serves Manhattan and the Bronx in New York City, along with Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, and Westchester counties. He was eventually confirmed by the Senate in October 2021.

Aside from his duties as U.S. attorney, Williams also forms part of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC), a select group of U.S. attorneys who advice the attorney general on matters of policy.

For what high profile cases has Williams lead the investigation and prosecution?

THE CASE AGAINST SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS

Although Williams has been involved in high profile cases during his law career, he has become a familiar face over the past couple of weeks, announcing the sex trafficking, abuse, and other charges against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Combs was arrested in New York City on Sept. 16 and was indicted on federal sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, according to court papers unsealed in the Southern District of New York last week.

According to the indictment, Diddy "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."

He allegedly used his media empire as a criminal enterprise, "whose members and associates engaged in and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

Combs engaged in a pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals, the indictment alleges. At times, he allegedly manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated sex performances with male commercial sex workers. He also allegedly made arrangements for women and commercial sex workers to fly to him.

Although, the SDNY alleges that Combs used his media empire and workers as part of a criminal enterprise, it is unclear if anyone else will be charged as co-conspirators in connection to the investigation. However, the district attorney leading this case said it is possible given that the investigation continues.

"We are not done. This investigation is ongoing," Williams said during the press conference Tuesday. "I encourage anyone with information about this case to come forward and to do it quickly.

Combs has denied any wrongdoing and the charges against him.

THE CASE AGAINST NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on charges alleging he took illegal campaign contributions and bribes from foreign nationals in exchange for favors.

Adams, a former police officer, faces conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery charges in a five-count indictment that describes a decade-long trail of crimes.

The alleged bribes took place before he was mayor, while he was serving as Brooklyn Borough president, in a wide-spread fraudulent scheme.

The U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York's office is scheduled to hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.