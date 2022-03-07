Dad Throws Baby From Window as Fire Devours NJ Apartment Building

A fast-moving blaze erupted at a New Jersey apartment complex Monday, sending firefighters scrambling as at least one father had to throw his baby from a second-floor unit to escape the flames, authorities say.
The fire broke out at the South Ridge Apartments in South Brunswick Township around 8 a.m. and quickly escalated to three alarms.
The baby thrown from the window was caught by firefighters and police who responded to the scene, which was rife with emergency vehicles and personnel.
It wasn't immediately clear if injuries were reported.
People were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. More details are expected later Monday.
