Dad killed, two others hurt in stabbing outside Brooklyn bodega following argument: Police

A father was killed and two other people left injured after a stabbing outside a Brooklyn bodega, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call at the corner of Roebling Street and South 9th Street in Williamsburg around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man stabbed in the neck, a 45-year-old man slashed to the neck and back, and a 27-year-old woman with a cut to her wrist.

The man who had been stabbed in the neck, later identified as Severiano Reyes, was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said. The other two victims were also taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Witnesses said some kind of heated argument broke out in the leadup to the stabbing. It was not clear if the victims knew each other. Those who live in the area said Reyes used to live in the neighborhood, and a family member at the scene said the slain father was married with two children.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.