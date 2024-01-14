Dad critical after racing to save daughter trapped in fire; entire Queens family hospitalized

A family of six and two police officers were hospitalized after a fire broke out in the middle of the night at a home in Queens on Saturday.

Neighbors said they woke up to screams around 2 a.m., coming from the home near the corner of 73rd Avenue and 166th Street in Hillcrest.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the two-story row home to find the top floor fully engulfed in flames.

One witness said she saw the father rush back inside the home to save his 7-year-old daughter who was trapped in a room upstairs.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Her father, the little girl's father, went probably through the flames because when he came out he was fully burned. His arms were burned, his back was burned, his face was burned -- he had like peeling skin," neighbor Julia Kaylakov said.

The father was hospitalized in critical condition, along with two other adults and three children, ages 7, 9 and 10.

Officials also said the two police officers suffered smoke inhalation.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.