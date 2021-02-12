N95

DA: 1.7 Million Bogus N95 Masks Seized From Queens Warehouse

Authorities seized 1.7 million counterfeit N95 masks from a warehouse in Queens after receiving a tip that knockoff masks were being sold there, District Attorney Melinca Katz announced Thursday.

Officers raided the warehouse in Long Island City and found pallets piled high with boxes of 3M-labeled N95 respirator masks, Katz said in a news release.

Warehouse manager Zhi Zeng, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested at the scene. He was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of trademark counterfeiting, a felony.

Katz said Zheng “allegedly sold false hope and security and was set to sell more of these counterfeit masks to whomever would pay his price.”

An attorney for Zheng said he had no comment.

Prosecutors said the bogus masks were being offered for sale at prices ranging from $2.95 to $3.25 apiece. According to 3M, the suggested retail price for a legitimate N95 mask is $1.27.

