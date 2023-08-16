Cyclist run down by driver fleeing NYC police chase

One day after the NYPD publicly defended an uptick in car chases, an innocent bystander ended up hurt and rushed to the hospital as the result of a pursuit.

The woman's mangled bike and shoes thrown off her body were left near the scene on Houston Street in Manhattan around 7 p.m. She found herself entangled in the police encounter after the alleged perp fled from officers.

"This guy was being chased by the cops down Houston. He hit someone on a bike, then he hit the curb," Rody Vigget, who was playing Pickleball nearby, said.

The NYPD closed down the intersection of Houston and McDougal streets in the West Village for much of Tuesday evening.

"I noticed that a car turned the corner and he was coming up a one-way street. So I said 'oh my god, what is this guy doing?'" another witness, Bruce Harvey, said.

Law enforcement sources said an officer was chasing the driver in a gray sedan after attempting to carry out a gun investigation. When cops tried to pull the man over, they said he took off and struck the female cyclist.

The driver abandoned his car after ending up down the one-way street and tried to run on foot.

"Police started chasing him, they shot a Taser at him and they missed the first time and then they ran and got him halfway down the block," Vigget said.

The chase comes after the NYPD's chief of patrol said officers are going on the offensive, targeting dangerous criminals accused of crimes who run from police.

"We are not letting you walk away. We will be compassionate, we will be kind, we will give people breaks. But breaking the law, guns, shootings, gang members, robberies with these cars and bikes — we are not having it anymore. It’s over," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Chell said that safety remains paramount, and that chases can be called off at any time.

When the police pursuit first started Tuesday evening, sources said a second person jumped out of the vehicle and was shortly placed into custody.

The injured cyclist, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital conscious and alert, officials said.