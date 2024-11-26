CVS Health notifies Connecticut of layoffs next year

CVS Health has notified the state of more layoffs next year, including in Connecticut. They will affect 42 employees, 12 of whom work in Hartford.

In October, CVS Health said 416 employees would be terminated and 93 of them worked at 151 Farmington Ave. in Hartford. The others were remote employees who were assigned to the Hartford facility. The layoffs were expected to begin on Dec. 8 and continue through Dec. 21.

Rhode Island-based CVS Health acquired Hartford-based Aetna in 2018 to create one of the biggest healthcare conglomerates in the world.

At the time, CVS Health Corporation had committed to keeping the Aetna headquarters in Connecticut for at least the next 10 years, according to a letter the company sent to the Connecticut Insurance Department.

Aetna’s headquarters is located at the Farmington Avenue address.

In a letter CVS Health sent to the department on Monday, the company said a second phase of layoffs is planned in January and it will impact 42 employees, 12 of whom work at the Hartford facility. The other 30 are remote and report to the facility.

When CVS announced the layoffs in October, Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said 107 Connecticut residents would be impacted by the CVS layoffs and the state reached out to CVS when they were announced and asked for their assistance in connecting with the impacted workers to provide them services as early as possible.