Curtis Sliwa Hit by NYC Cab, Does Radio Show Before Going to Hospital: Sister

The Republican nominee for NYC mayor was hit by his yellow cab on his way to a scheduled radio appearance, his sister said. He did the show, then headed to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution

Republican nominee for mayor of New York City Curtis Sliwa was hit by a cab en route to a radio appearance Friday -- but still completed his hour-long show before taking him to get checked out at a hospital, his sister and spokesperson confirmed.

Sliwa had been headed for a live radio show with WABC on Third Avenue when at some point he was struck by the yellow cab, his sister said. It's not immediately clear where he may have been hit but he completed his appearance, she said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the campaign said it was postponing Sliwa's afternoon schedule so he could be evaluated by medical professionals at a nearby hospital. No other details were immediately available.

The accident comes four days before Sliwa faces Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, the Democrat nominee, in the race for mayor of New York City.

A WPIX/Emerson poll out last week showed Adams with a commanding lead over Sliwa, as 61 percent of likely voters said they would support the Democrat. Sliwa got 25 percent of likely voters' support, according to the poll.

