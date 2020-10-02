Cuomo Wishes Speedy Recovery to President Trump, First Lady After Positive COVID Test

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared wishes for a speedy recovery for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's after news broke of their positive coronavirus test results.

"My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. This virus is vicious and spreads easily. Wear a mask. Let's all look out for each other," Cuomo's first statement Friday read.

The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence.

The New York governor began his daily conference call with press acknowledging the shocking news of the president's condition and spoke to the need of all New Yorkers to stay vigilant.

"We can disagree on policy issues, but on a human level the president grew up in New York," Cuomo said. "I sincerely wish them the best for a speedy recovery."

Cuomo went on to describe the White House's rigorous daily coronavirus testing procedure.

"It's a whole ordeal that you go through. You go for a screening, you get tested, you get held in an area until the test comes back. Even the president of the United States with all that operational capacity around him, you can get it," Cuomo said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivered a similar message of prioritizing the strictest of safety measures speaking to WNYC's Brian Lehrer Friday morning.

"I think it's another reminder of why what some of us have been saying is right, wear masks, practice social distancing and take it seriously. This president obviously didn't do it and paid the price."