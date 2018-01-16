Gov. Andrew Cuomo was taking on the White House as well as New York City Hall in his state of the State speech. Cuomo, who's facing re-election and a $4 billion budget deficit this year, announced he'll sue the federal government over its tax plan. Melissa Russo reports.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to release his proposed state budget — a plan that lays out the state's spending on schools, roads, environmental protection and other state services.

This year's budget could lay out big changes in state taxes.

Cuomo, a Democrat and a potential 2020 presidential candidate, has said he's considering replacing a portion of the state's income tax with a payroll tax, which could include new taxes on employers. According to Cuomo, these changes are necessary to soften the blow of the new federal tax overhaul passed by the Republican-controlled Congress that will sharply increase taxes for many New Yorkers.

Cuomo — who according to a Sienna College poll has a 62 percent approval rating, up from a 52 percent rating in November 2017 — has vowed to challenge the federal income tax overhaul, which is expected to hurt the state.

Cuomo's budget plan will also deal with a projected deficit of more than $4 billion and $2 billion in federal health care cuts.

Lawmakers hope to approve a budget by April 1.



