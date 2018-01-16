New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to release his proposed state budget — a plan that lays out the state's spending on schools, roads, environmental protection and other state services.
This year's budget could lay out big changes in state taxes.
Cuomo, a Democrat and a potential 2020 presidential candidate, has said he's considering replacing a portion of the state's income tax with a payroll tax, which could include new taxes on employers. According to Cuomo, these changes are necessary to soften the blow of the new federal tax overhaul passed by the Republican-controlled Congress that will sharply increase taxes for many New Yorkers.
Cuomo — who according to a Sienna College poll has a 62 percent approval rating, up from a 52 percent rating in November 2017 — has vowed to challenge the federal income tax overhaul, which is expected to hurt the state.
Cuomo's budget plan will also deal with a projected deficit of more than $4 billion and $2 billion in federal health care cuts.
Lawmakers hope to approve a budget by April 1.