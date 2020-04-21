Cuomo to Meet With Trump in D.C. Tuesday as New York Nears 15k Deaths, 250k Cases

What to Know New York reported its lowest single-day death toll (478) in weeks Monday; key metrics have improved for several days across the board but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says we have to tread carefully to maintain progress

If social distancing is continued, new projections say the tri-state may be able to loosen restrictions and reopen nonessential business after June 1

More than 20,000 confirmed lives have been lost to coronavirus in the tri-state area to date; nearly 360,000 people have been infected -- and those are just the ones we know about

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, a bid to smooth an at-times fractious relationship that boiled over last week into a tweet-induced quarrel played out on live TV.

The president did not elaborate on the planned talking points of their discussion, which he offhandedly announced at the top of his daily White House Task Force briefing Monday. It's the first in-person meeting since the crisis began between the man charged with leading the nation out of the pandemic and the man whose state has shouldered the brunt of the impacts.

On Monday, Cuomo re-upped his demand for more federal funding, saying the various relief packages short-changed New York. As the vice chair of the Republican-led National Governors Association, Cuomo has helped lead bipartisan efforts to secure an additional $500 billion for the states. By all accounts, intense fighting over state aid is holding up a fourth stimulus bill.

Without that support, Cuomo said state budget allocations to schools, hospitals and local governments could be slashed by 20 percent -- an action he can least afford to take at a time the virus-ravaged state considers the steps it needs to take to begin healing its economic and psychological wounds.

One of Cuomo's biggest criticisms against Trump in the last weeks has been over a lack of scaleable testing, an infrastructure he says is necessary to reboot state economies and sustain the reopening once it happens. The president consistently has said testing is governors' responsibility. Cuomo, as well as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have taken it upon themselves to expand capacity to their maximum abilities. A new antibody testing plan, which Cuomo describes as the most "aggressive" in America, launched Monday in New York.

With a virus that has proven it can transmit even among asymptomatic people, it's difficult to ascertain the full scope of the epidemic in a given place -- and understanding that full scope is critical to getting states back on track, experts say. That's what antibody testing does -- it identifies people who have recovered from COVID-19 even if they never knew they were infected. By painting a picture of how many people may have really been infected, it helps develop a more risk-balanced regional "return to work" strategy -- one that has a greater chance to stick.

Preliminary findings from an ongoing study on antibody testing conducted in Los Angeles County, California, suggest infections are far more widespread than reported. Researchers estimate the number of infections to be up to 55 times higher than the number of cases reported to the county at the time of the study earlier this month. While the increase in actual infections may be staggeringly high, it also means the fatality rate is lower than previously thought. Los Angeles County has more than 600 COVID-19 deaths to date; it's No. 12 in Johns Hopkins' list of most deaths reported by county.

The top five counties are all in New York, which has reported more than 14,300 coronavirus deaths to date. New York City accounts for about three-quarters of those fatalities; Queens is the hardest-hit county in America in that regard. Brooklyn and the Bronx are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US

These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.

The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.

It's a list no one wants to top -- and New Jersey, which has reported more than 4,200 COVID-19 deaths, is well-represented in its upper echelons as well. Nursing homes have been dubbed ground zero of the coronavirus crisis nationwide, but perhaps nowhere is that more evident than the Garden State.

Forty-percent of New Jersey's virus deaths to date, nearly 1,800 people, come from long-term care facilities. State health officials launched a website Monday night naming every facility with reported cases and deaths after loved ones claimed they were being left in the dark about residents' conditions.

In New York, Cuomo has ordered nursing homes to inform families whenever there are coronavirus cases in facilities where their loved ones live. Care centers that fail to comply could face civil penalties. Hospitals still account for the vast majority of New York deaths, but there have been horror stories, dozens and dozens of deaths in individual homes and still, allegations of underreporting.

The Andover Rehab Center is under increased scrutiny after as many as 70 people may have died from COVID-19 there, with bodies found in a makeshift morgue. The I-Team has exclusively obtained documents from the day the first 17 deaths were reported. Sarah Wallace reports.

Overall, New York's daily death toll has been trending down. For the first time in weeks, it fell below 500 (478) Monday, marking its third straight day of notable decline. Total hospitalizations and net intubations are also declining. New Jersey and Connecticut have also seen positive movement on the metrics. Gov. Phil Murphy says infection rates have "significantly" slowed in New Jersey, while Cuomo says mitigation efforts have driven the rate to less than 1-to-1 in New York. He says it needs to go down even more to safely reopen the economy.

Murphy agrees. "Personal health creates economic health, and it has to happen in that order," he said Monday, and pledged to lay out a blueprint for New Jersey's reopening in the coming days.

He is part of the seven-governor coalition Cuomo is leading to develop a gradually phased regional approach to reopening -- one that the governor of New York says will prioritize a "do no harm" policy above all else.

Ongoing testing, surveillance, mitigation and contact tracing will be key components of any plan going forward and will to varying degrees remain in place even after a semblance of normalcy returns to the devastated region.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, likens the public path forward on coronavirus to its path forward on HIV. On the frontlines of both wars since Day 1, he compared the personal responsibility one must take to avoid HIV with the personal responsibility one must take to avoid COVID-19. Just because you aren't infected one day doesn't mean you won't be infected the next day, Fauci said. Certain precautions have to be maintained -- and governments and employers must facilitate a framework that encourages individuals to do so.

Presuming full adherence to social distancing through May, the widely cited, Gates Foundation-backed IHME suggests New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could loosen restrictions and reopen nonessential businesses after June 1. That model also predicts slightly higher total fatalities for each of the three states by that time than it did in its previous iteration.

To date, the tri-state area has lost more than 20,000 people to COVID-19. It has reported more than 356,000 cases -- 247,512 of those in New York. New Jersey remains the nation's second-most impacted state, with 88,806 cases and 4,377 deaths as of Monday. Connecticut had 19,815 cases and 1,331 fatalities at its last report.

Nationally, the United States has seen nearly 800,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 42,000 deaths, by NBC News estimates.