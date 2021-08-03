cuomo allegations

Cuomo Still at Risk on COVID Book, as AG Says Investigation Ongoing

AG Letitia James said an investigation into whether Cuomo misused state resources to write his book "American Crisis" is "ongoing"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New York officials are still actively investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID book released last year, even as they conclude a damning probe into allegations of sexual harassment, Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday.

"The investigation with respect to the book and whether public resources were utilized is ongoing, and it's separate and apart from this investigation," James told a Manhattan news conference.

Cuomo has denied all wrongdoing, both as to the allegations of sexual harassment and the allegations that he misused state resources to produce and promote his book, "American Crisis."

More on the Cuomo Report

cuomo allegations 10 hours ago

Cuomo Defiant After AG Probe Says 11 Women Were Sexually Harassed; Biden Calls for Resignation

Letitia James 9 hours ago

NY AG: Cuomo Harassed Multiple Women

The $5 million book deal, coming at the height of the pandemic, brought additional scrutiny on the governor just as the harassment allegations were unfolding.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

New York state's comptroller formally asked the New York state attorney general's office earlier this year to look into whether Cuomo committed an indictable offense related to his book, amid allegations that staffers on state time worked on it.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

cuomo allegationsAndrew CuomoCuomoCuomo Under Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us