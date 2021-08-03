Cuomo Still at Risk on COVID Book, as AG Says Investigation Ongoing

New York officials are still actively investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID book released last year, even as they conclude a damning probe into allegations of sexual harassment, Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday.

"The investigation with respect to the book and whether public resources were utilized is ongoing, and it's separate and apart from this investigation," James told a Manhattan news conference.

Cuomo has denied all wrongdoing, both as to the allegations of sexual harassment and the allegations that he misused state resources to produce and promote his book, "American Crisis."

The $5 million book deal, coming at the height of the pandemic, brought additional scrutiny on the governor just as the harassment allegations were unfolding.

New York state's comptroller formally asked the New York state attorney general's office earlier this year to look into whether Cuomo committed an indictable offense related to his book, amid allegations that staffers on state time worked on it.