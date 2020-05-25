Cuomo Shoots Down Lawmakers’ Request to Reopen Staten Island Ahead of NYC

A group of Staten Island lawmakers are pushing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to let the borough reopen separately from the rest of the city.

Assembly Member Nicole Malliotakis, State Senator Andrew Lanza, Assembly Member Michael Reilly, Council Minority Leader Steven Matteo and Council Member Joseph Borelli sent a letter to the governor over the weekend. They want the five boroughs treated as individual counties, not part of the same region.

The lawmakers say Richmond County has met the seven metrics required to reopen its economy and resume elective surgeries.

"The ban on elective surgery is also having a negative impact on the financial well-being of our hospitals, many of which were struggling to survive prior to the COVID-19 outbreak," the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Cuomo.

When asked about the proposal Monday, Cuomo denied the possibility as his daily briefing.

"If you live on Staten Island you very well may be working in Manhattan, you're traveling through the New York City area," he said.

The Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions are expected to reopen by mid-week, leaving just New York City under the governor's "NY ON PAUSE" order.

Both the New York City mayor and governor's office have said New York City is currently on track to reopen in the first or second week of June.