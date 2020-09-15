Cuomo Says He Won't Ban Trick-or-Treating in New York This Halloween

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he won't formally ban trick-or-treating this Halloween, but he won't necessarily encourage parents to take kids door-to-door either.

In an interview with News 12 on Long Island Tuesday, Cuomo said he would give parents "my advice and guidance."

"I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door to door. I don't think that's appropriate," the governor said. "You have neighbors - if you want to go knock on your neighbor's door, God bless you and I'm not going to tell you not to."

"If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I'm not gonna tell you you can't take your child to the neighborhood, I'm not going to do that - I'll give you my advice and guidance and then you will make a decision what you do that night," he added.

Some had speculated the New York governor would ban trick-or-treating by executive order following decisions from local government officials in other states to can the door-to-door candy hunts amid the pandemic this year.

In Springfield, Massachusetts, the mayor is defending his decision to ban trick-or-treating, while officials in Los Angeles County, California, banned it and reversed that ban in less than a day, opting instead to say they don't recommend it.

New York hasn't experienced any widespread post-reopening COVID updates; it's in the midst of a nearly 40-day streak with an infection rate below 1 percent.

