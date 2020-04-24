Cuomo Praises Kansas Farmer for Sending N95 Mask to NY: ‘Humanity at its Best’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a farmer in Kansas with a sick wife sent him a spare N95 mask, a gesture the governor called "humanity at its best."

Cuomo ended his Friday coronavirus press briefing - before taking questions for reporters - by reading the letter from Dennis, a former farmer who found an unused N95 mask and felt compelled to send to a New York first responder.

"I'm a retired farmer hunkered down in northeast Kansas with my wife, who has but one lung and occasional problems with her remaining lung," Cuomo read the words of Dennis aloud.

"We are in our 70s, and frankly I'm afraid for her," the letter continued.

"Enclosed find a solitary N95 mask leftover from my farming days. It has never been used. If you could, would you please give this mask to a nurse or doctor in your state?" he asked of Cuomo.

I received this letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas. His wife is ill and he is aging.



He sent me 1 of 5 N95 masks he has from farming to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York.



This is humanity at its best. I share his letter as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Fa4h5LH9rL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 24, 2020

Cuomo later tweeted a picture of the letter from Dennis, calling his action "humanity at its best."

"You want to talk about a snapshot of humanity. You have five masks, what do you do," Cuomo said. "You keep all five? Do you hide the five masks and keep them for yourselves and others? No, you send one mask to New York to help a nurse or doctor."

"How selfless is that. How giving is that?" he said of Dennis.