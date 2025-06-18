Cuomo still leads Democrats in new NYC mayor poll, but Mamdani continues to close gap

A new poll in the race for New York City mayor may be some good news for Andrew Cuomo, but perhaps not as good as he might have hoped.

In the Marist poll for June, it shows Cuomo breaking the 50% threshold in the seventh round of ranked choice voting. The former New York governor was the first-choice candidate of nearly 40% of likely Democratic primary voters, including those who were not yet decided.

The nearest competitor was State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who won just over a quarter of the vote, according to the poll. No other candidate eclipsed10%.

While Cuomo still appears to be the frontrunner five days into the early voting period, his lead over the field has slipped. In May, he had a 19-point edge over Mamdani when it came to first-choice picks; the latest poll has that margin down to 11 points.

There was a big mystery factor that could help determine the outcome of the race, and it doesn't have much to do with either of the leading candidates. The poll showed 11% of likely Democratic primary voters were still undecided on who their first choice would be, while another 11% did not pick Cuomo nor Mamdani — perhaps making cross endorsements all that much more cruicial.

Broken down by county, Cuomo continues to dominate in the Bronx, where he gets nearly half the support. That remains similar to the numbers polls showed in May. Cuomo has increased his lead over the others in Manhattan "from 32% in May to 41% in June. Mamdani's support has held steady in Manhattan from month to month.

Nine candidates squared off in the first NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate, looking to make their case to voters as to why they should be the Democratic nominee in the November election. The NYC primary is on June 24, with early voting beginning on June 14.

Mamdani performs the best in Brooklyn, where he has seen an 11-point increase from May, up to 36%. In Kings County, Cuomo has remained steady. He also leads in Queens and Staten Island.

Where Mamdani saw the biggest improvements was among likely voters who are Latino, the Marist poll showed. It has more than doubled (from 20% to 41%) in that time, whereas Cuomo's support in the community dropped five points.

In a round-by-round estimate, the poll found Cuomo hit 50% of the votes in Round 6, when only two other candidates (Mamdani and NYC Comptroller Brad Lander) were still around. Mamdani was at 37%, and Lander at 13%.

Despite their candidate cross-endorsing Mamdani, Lander's supporters were more split regarding who to put after. Mamdani picked up six points in the seventh round, but Cuomo picked up five points, which would be enough to put Cuomo over the top.

