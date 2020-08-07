Cuomo Expected to Reveal NY Schools Decision, But Says It's Ultimately Not Up to Him

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to reveal his decision on whether school districts can open in person across the state's 10 regions come September; the decision will be based on the region's seven-day rolling infection rate

At this point, all New York school districts' regions have infection rates below Cuomo's threshold; ultimately, he says, that won't be the final determinant. It'll be up to parents and teachers whether schools reopen

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce his decision Friday on reopening New York's 700 school districts -- one that will mirror the threshold-based calls he made on the phased economic reopenings for the state's 10 regions. But the schools' decision is different. Cuomo says it's ultimately not up to him.

"Parents have to be included and believe the plan makes sense. Teachers have to be included and believe the plan makes sense. They are the ultimate determination," Cuomo said Thursday. "If a teacher doesn't show up, you can't open the class. If a parent doesn't send their child there's no child to educate."

The governor has said his decision on whether schools can reopen across the state will depend on the seven-day rolling average positive test rate for the region where it is located. He has said if that rate stays below 5 percent, he'll give the district the green light to reopen. If it ticks above 9 percent once he gives the OK, the district will have to close. New York's statewide seven-day average has consistently been at 1 percent for a month. So too has New York City's.

But telling parents the infection rate in their region won't necessarily make them feel comfortable sending their kids to school. He says parents need to be included in the specific conversations now. Parents in some regions may feel more comfortable with remote learning than others; some may prefer in-person. Those who prefer in-person may not be sure it's safe -- and it what it could mean for their jobs and their kids' educations if schools have to shut down again.

What happens if a child tests positive? How will we know? Where are the testing facilities and how will the process work? It's going to vary by district, Cuomo says. Beyond that, New York City, home to the nation's largest public school system with more than 1.1 million students, it may vary to some degree across boroughs.

"They're watching what's happening across the country," Cuomo said of parents. "They're watching what these other school districts are doing. They're watching outbreaks when school is open. They have serious concerns. And they should."

Despite President Donald Trump's repeated assertions that young people are "practically immune" from COVID, national experts say that's simply not the case. While all agree children generally fare better than adults when infected, their role in spreading the virus to others is far less clear.

It's a dilemma that has plagued parents, educators and political officials for months. They all agree in-person learning is far more beneficial for students than remote learning. They also agree students could contract the virus at school, not know it, and spread it to in some cases multi-generational families at home.

A growing number of major school districts across the country, including Chicago, have opted to start the school year fully remotely amid the significant increase in COVID-19 nationwide. New York City has submitted a detailed framework for its overall in-person school plan, but won't have building specifics for a week.

"So I once again say to our 700 school districts across the state, please be consulting and communicating with the parents and the teachers because they are the vital stakeholders," the governor said.

Temperature checks at the door, hand washing throughout the day, and desktop lunches are just some of the new protocols that will allow for in-person learning. News 4's Lynda Baquero reports.

New York City's plan calls for no more than three days of in-person learning for most students and has strict protocol on school shutdowns. If two students in different classrooms test positive for COVID, for example, the entire school must be shut down for 14 days. New York City says it won't open schools if its rolling seven-day positivity rate hits 3 percent, a stricter threshold than Cuomo's. Review the city's full plan here for more details on its COVID safety precautions.

New York state and city teachers' unions want stricter rules from the state -- like one new confirmed COVID case triggering an immediate school closure.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, demanded that New York City has aggressive testing and contract tracing policy in place if schools are to re-open in even a limited way in September. The city's plan says one positive case will trigger a test-and-trace investigation, but Mulgrew has questioned whether the plan is sufficient.

In New Jersey, hundreds of teachers have said they won't return to work over coronavirus concerns. Gov. Phil Murphy has laid out his framework for reopening schools in his state; he has also put forth a fully remote option for parents. Parents in New York City will also have the option to choose full remote learning; they'll be able to opt back in to in-person instruction at certain times over the year.