Connecticut

Man Blames Family Dogs (or Couch) for CT Baby’s Injuries

The baby was brought to the hospital with leg and skull fractures.

judge gavel generic
Getty Images/Tetra images RF

What to Know

  • A Connecticut man has been charged with hurting an 8-month-old girl
  • She was brought to the hospital with leg and skull fractures
  • Austin Higley pleaded not guilty, saying the dogs might have hurt the baby

A Connecticut man charged with injuring an 8-month-old in his care told investigators the baby was hurt by the family dogs, or in a fall from a couch, authorities said.

Austin Higley, 24, of Torrington, was freed on $10,000 bond after pleading not guilty Monday to charges including risk of injury to a child, the Republican American reported.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Jersey City Shootout 1 hour ago

Motive of Jersey City Shootout Unclear as Investigators Look Into Whether Kosher Market Was Targeted

Storm Team 4 2 hours ago

Temperatures Plummet, Bringing Snow; Winter Weather Advisories Issued

Police started investigating in August when the girl was brought to the hospital with leg and skull fractures.

He denies causing the girl's injuries.

Under police questioning, Higley said three dogs, including a German shepherd and a Labrador retriever, may have knocked the child over while playing. He also said that she could have fallen the 20 inches from the couch.

The girl has been placed in a relative's custody. Messages were left with Higley's attorney.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Connecticutchild abuseTorrington
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us