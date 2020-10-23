Halloween

CT Family Creates Two-Story Candy Chute for Trick-Or-Treaters

The pandemic has forced everyone to get even more creative this Halloween.

Instead of knocking on the door to get candy, a Connecticut family has created a buzzer for trick-or-treaters that will send sweet treats down a chute from the second floor of their home.

While the Dunn family was not the first to come up with new social distancing ideas for the spooky holiday, they did put up a special display for their New Haven neighbors. Once trick-or-treaters press the red button outside their home, the family is notified and one of them will use tongs to grab some candy for the chute that's resting on a window.

"It helps create community. It's a wonderful contribution to the community and I just hope they don't run out of candy," one neighbor reacted.

The Dunns say they will be handing out candy until the end of the month but not on Halloween night, due to crowding concerns.

