1 Dead After Citi Bike Rider Attacks Jeep at NYC Light: Cops

A 37-year-old man died when a bicyclist abruptly opened fire into the vehicle he was riding in when it stopped at a red light -- an apparently targeted attack that played out even as he and the woman behind the wheel ran for their lives, police say.

Shannan Jackson, of Brooklyn, was in the front passenger seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee as a woman drove it northbound on Classon Avenue in Crown Heights shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

The Jeep was stopped at a light when cops say someone on a bicyclist rode up to the vehicle, reached in through the open passenger-side window and punched Jackson. The woman who was driving and Jackson both got out of the Jeep and started running. Cops say the gunman chased Jackson down and kept firing at him.

Jackson ultimately was hit multiple times and died at a hospital. The woman who had been driving wasn't physically hurt, the NYPD said, but she was taken for a medical evaluation anyway.

The Jeep, which had kept rolling after she and Jackson got out of it, ended up slamming into a steel pole next to a fire hydrant but no other injuries were reported.

The gunman was last seen riding off down Pacific Street on a Citi Bike. A 20-year-old was later arrested on charges including murder, criminal possession of a weapon and evidence tampering.