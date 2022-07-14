Woman Wounded in Own Her Bed as Overnight Gun Violence Plagues NYC

A 37-year-old Brooklyn woman found herself with a hand injury and a bullet hole in her bedroom window as she lay in her own bed in the middle of the night, the latest in a series of shootings rocking New York City as it and the rest of the country battle surging gun violence, authorities said Thursday.

The woman was in her first-floor home on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights when gunfire apparently erupted outside around 1:15 a.m., according to officials. It wasn't clear if she was asleep at the time or if it was a bullet that hit her -- or shrapnel or glass as it shattered the window, the NYPD said. One shell casing was discovered outside the building.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

No description of a suspect was immediately available, nor were any other details on the circumstances released publicly as of early Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Brooklyn shooting came after another night of gun violence claimed four lives in less than three hours across the five boroughs Tuesday into Wednesday. NYPD data over the last four weeks shows the murder rate in New York City is up 16% over the same period in 2021, reversing gains made earlier in the year.