Young Girl Among 4 Wounded in Brooklyn Courtyard Shooting: Police

Four people in a Brooklyn neighborhood were struck by gunfire late Saturday, including a young girl who authorities say was grazed by a bullet.

Police say the girl was with a group of adults gathered in a courtyard in Bedford-Stuyvesant when someone opened fire.

The bullets started flying around 11:30 p.m. on Quincy Avenue at Stuyvesant Garden Housing. All victims were hit in the legs and are expected to survive, NYPD officials said.

Two male suspects were seen leaving the area on a dirtbike, according to police.

Mayor Eric Adams stopped by the scene hours after a driver plowed into five people, killing a 67-year-old woman, in the same neighborhood.

