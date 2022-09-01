Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Sex Crime

Yonkers Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault of Teen Student: Police

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A Yonkers teacher was arrested after allegedly beginning an inappropriate relationship with an underage student that eventually led to physical and sexual violence, police said.

James Korwatch was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal sex act and stalking, Yonkers police said. The 49-year-old is a carpentry teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical School, which is where he initiated a relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2021, according to police.

The relationship between the teacher and student continued, and in addition to the alleged physical and sexual violence, Korwatch engaged in intimidation and coercion as well, police said.

Korwatch, who lives in Ossining, was arraigned Wednesday. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeNew YorkYonkers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us