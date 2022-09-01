Yonkers Teacher Arrested For Sexual Assault of Teen Student: Police

A Yonkers teacher was arrested after allegedly beginning an inappropriate relationship with an underage student that eventually led to physical and sexual violence, police said.

James Korwatch was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal sex act and stalking, Yonkers police said. The 49-year-old is a carpentry teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical School, which is where he initiated a relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2021, according to police.

The relationship between the teacher and student continued, and in addition to the alleged physical and sexual violence, Korwatch engaged in intimidation and coercion as well, police said.

Korwatch, who lives in Ossining, was arraigned Wednesday. It was not clear if he had an attorney.