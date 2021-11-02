Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Yonkers

Yonkers Police Find Mother, Daughter Stabbed to Death in Home

Police detectives investigate a double homicide at a home in Yonkers, New York.
News 4

A mother and daughter were found dead and their suspected killer is on the run, the mayor and police commissioner in Yonkers said Tuesday.

The pair were discovered Monday afternoon in a home on Shipman Avenue after police officers responded for a welfare call.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said the call came in after a friend reported not hearing from one of the victims in a number of days. The daughter was reportedly last seen on Friday, according to information police had gathered by Tuesday.

There was no answer when police knocked at the front door Monday afternoon. Then the officers discovered a broken window in the back of the house, Mueller said, before police made their way into the home and found the deceased victims.

The women, both of adult age, were found with significant knife trauma. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mueller did not say if detectives had recovered any weapons at the residence.

Mayor Mike Spano attempted to reassure the public, making note that officials believed the deaths to be isolated and that there were no existing threats to others.

"The police department and detectives are going to work around the clock to do what they need to do to capture the person who committed this crime," Spano said.

The police commissioner would not give specific details on any persons of interest in the case but assured that investigators were speaking with a number of parties and actively chasing down several leads.

Mueller said it was too early in the investigation to say whether or not the broken back window was a sign of forced entry. He reiterated that the police investigation is still in its early stages "right now."

