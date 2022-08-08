Yonkers City Worker Charged in Death of 16-Year-Old Boy

The Yonkers man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy with his van and driving away faced a judge in Westchester County late last week, prosecutors said.

A felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident was filed against Stephen Dolan, a 46-year-old man from Yonkers, according to the county DA's office.

The hit-and-run occurred on McLean Avenue just after midnight on August 3.

Prosecutors said the 16-year-old was riding an electric scooter when he was struck by Dolan's van. The boy was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, but did not survive his injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to city officials, Dolan works for the City of Yonkers Department of Public Works.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends during this time of immeasurable grief,” District Attorney Miriam Rocah said. “My office is working closely with the Yonkers Police Department to investigate this case and support the victim’s family.”

Attorney information for Dolan was not immediately known.