NYPD

Woman's Dismembered Body Found Inside Duffel Bag Dumped in Queens: NYPD

By Myles Miller

Police officers responding to a 911 call Saturday morning discovered a dismembered body inside a duffle bag dumped in a Queens neighborhood, the NYPD said.

The 911 call was made at 8:18 a.m., prompting police to check out the area along Metropolitan Avenue at the Union Turnpike, authorities said.

Officers found the duffel bag and discovered a female adult body dismembered inside, according to the department.

The circumstances around the body's placement and the victim's identity were not immediately known.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

