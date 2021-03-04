Woman Who Fatally Mowed Down Anti-Gang Activist With SUV Sentenced to 9 Months

What to Know The driver who fatally ran over the anti-gang activist, Evelyn Rodríguez, mother of Kayla Cuevas, one of the teenagers who was allegedly killed by members of the MS-13 gang, was sentenced to nine months in jail Thursday.

The driver who fatally ran over the anti-gang activist, Evelyn Rodríguez, mother of Kayla Cuevas, one of the teenagers who was allegedly killed by members of the MS-13 gang, was sentenced to nine months in jail Thursday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced that Patchogue's Annmarie Drago, 60, was sentenced for killing 50-year-old Rodríguez of Brentwood in 2018.

The sentence stems from the tragic incidents that occured Sept. 14, 2018, when Rodríguez was on Ray Court in Brentwood setting up a memorial for that evening for her 16-year-old daughter, Kayla Cuevas, who was allegedly murdered by MS-13 gang members near the location two years prior. The memorial included a table with votive candles, vases containing flowers, balloons, and a large photograph of Cuevas. Rodríguez had also placed a large floral arrangement on a wire stand next to the table.

However, at about 3:37 p.m., Drago, who was visiting her mother’s house on Ray Court, threw several items placed at the memorial into a garbage can, including candles, a tablecloth, flower bouquets and vases. She also slashed the balloons placed at the memorial before throwing them in the garbage.

Drago then stole the remaining memorial items and placed them in the back of her vehicle, including the table, the photograph of Cuevas and the large floral arrangement.

Subsequently, at 4:08 p.m., Drago argued with Rodríguez, who was on foot, over the stolen and damaged items from the memorial, and it was during this dispute, that Drago suddenly accelerated the vehicle, striking Rodríguez.

Rodríguez was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead.

Drago was originally convicted by a jury on March 11, 2020, of criminally negligent homicide, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and petit larceny in connection to the incident.

“The defendant’s actions that day were unconscionable, first destroying a memorial for a 16-year-old girl then attempting to flee when confronted by a grieving mother,” Sini said. “Today’s sentence is a just outcome that holds her accountable for her actions.

“Evelyn Rodríguez was a fighter for justice – for her daughter and for all victims of gang violence – until the day she died. Her death, like her daughter’s, was an unthinkable tragedy. While nothing can undo the immense losses suffered by her family, it is my hope that today’s sentence brings them some sense of closure in this tragedy," Sini went on to say.