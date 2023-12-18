Woman tries biting employee after stealing fish and chips from Long Island store: Cops

A woman attacked a worker at a Long Island convenience store after swiping some fish and chips off the shelves, police said.

Police were called to the All in One shop on Merrick Road in Oceanside around 1 p.m. Sunday after a robbery had been reported, according to Nassau County police. A woman allegedly had entered the store and took multiple cans of tuna and bags of fish, placing them into her coat pockets.

A store employee approached the woman, who pushed him and then tried to bite him before she ran from the store without paying, according to police. It was believed that she took off west on Merrick Road toward Rockville Center.

The worker was not injured in the incident. Police were searching for the woman, who has not been identified. She was described as about 30 years old, wearing light black jeans, a black jacket and black sneakers.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.