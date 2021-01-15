Crime and Courts

Bedford-Stuyvesant

Woman Takes Stolen Postal Truck for Joyride in Brooklyn, Strikes Multiple Parked Vehicles

The woman hopped in the vehicle and took off, driving around and striking around 14 parked cars, although it could be more as the exact number is not yet known, police said

Police stop stolen postal truck

A woman stole a post office truck in Brooklyn Friday evening, and then took it on a joyride during which time she struck more than a dozen other vehicles, police said.

The U.S. Postal Service employee was away from the vehicle making deliveries when the woman hopped inside the truck around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

She took off, driving around and striking around 14 parked vehicles, although it could be more as the exact number is not yet known, police said. The last vehicle she struck was parked at Kingston Avenue and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

No injuries were reported.

The woman was taken into custody after the incident, but no charges had yet been filed. It was not clear how much damage the postal truck, which is about the size of a box truck, took in the excursion.

The investigation is ongoing.

