Woman Sustains ‘Significant Hair Loss' in Brutal Attack, Robbery on L Train: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they said attacked a woman on a subway heading to a Brooklyn station last week -- an attack so violent it left her with "a significant amount of hair loss."

The NYPD said that the attack took place last Monday at around 9:15 a.m. on board a southbound L train heading to East 105 Street station involving a 29-year-old woman. According to police, the woman was approached by the unknown man who tried to engage in conversation. She allegedly ignored him and it was then that the man took her book bag by force and pulled her by the hair.

The suspect proceeded to start hitting the woman in the head multiple times, according to police. At one point during the attack the suspect even lifted the left side of her shirt and pulled the left side of her pants down, according to police.

When the train arrived at the station, the man fled with the woman's bag, which contained $700 cash, a Samsung S10 phone, headphones and other personal items, police said.

The man being sought by police is described as being around 30-years-old, 5'10" tall, 160 pounds, with a medium build and long black hair in a bun. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

A surveillance photo of the man, taken at the East 105 Street station, has been released by police (above).

The woman attacked suffered a significant amount of hair loss but refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information can call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).