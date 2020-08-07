Woman Stabbed With Large Knife in Upper West Side Subway Station Attack

A woman who was at an MTA MetroCard machine at an Upper West Side subway station was stabbed in the back in a random attack by a stranger, who then took off, police said.

The suspect got on the northbound 1/2/3 train at 42nd Street just before noon Thursday while carrying a large knife, according to police. Others on the subway noticed the weapon, and called police.

Officers stopped the train at 72nd Street to look for the man, who was said to be in a blue shirt and jeans. Police believe the suspect may have spotted officers and ran off the train.

As he was making his escape from the station, he allegedly stabbed the woman in the back. She was in line to buy a MetroCard at the time of the attack, and was totally unaware of what had been going on — simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, police said.

A woman was stabbed in the back in an apparently random attack on the Upper West Side. Ray Villeda reports.

The suspect then fled the station, although police said they have video of the suspect. It was not immediately clear when the video would be released.

The victim, Binny Marwaha-Bahl, said she was leaving the neighborhood after visiting a friend when she felt the incredibly sharp pain and let out a scream, but didn't initially realize what happened.

"I was buying a MetroCard but my card wasn't going through, so I was standing there for like 30-40 seconds," Marwaha-Bahl told NBC New York. "A man on the other turnstile said, 'Oh my God, he just stabbed you! You're bleeding.' I just felt a very sharp pain."

Marwaha-Bahl said in the moment, she didn't know how to react, and she just stood there with her legs shaking. Thankfully a Good Samaritan was quick to offer help, holding her.

"He didn't care if I had corona or anything, he did not care," said Marwaha-Bahl. "He got me, he held me, he said, 'You're going to be OK,' and I kept telling him to put pressure on my back because it was such a sharp pain."

Officials said it was not a deep wound, and doctors said that a backpack Marwaha-Bahl was wearing may have helped her. She was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for stitches before being released and is expected to recover, but now feels unsafe in the city she has called home for most her life.

"I don't think I'll ever get over it," Marwaha-Bahl said. "I'm not getting on the subway for a long time at least."