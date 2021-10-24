Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Cypress Hills

Woman Shot 4 Times Outside Brooklyn Baby Shower: Cops

Police in Brooklyn investigate a shooting outside a baby shower event.

Police in New York City are trying to track down a gunman who shot a woman outside a baby shower Saturday night.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just before midnight at an event hall on Atlantic Avenue in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 25-year-old victim was shot four times and is expected to recover, police say.

They also say she was not pregnant nor was she the intended target of the gunfire. It wasn't immediately clear if she was affiliated with the shower.

News

Kyrie Irving 8 hours ago

‘Let Kyrie Play:' Anti-Vax Mandate Crowd Rushes Barricades Ahead of Nets Home Opener

New York City 23 mins ago

Man's Legs Pinned Between Cars Outside Midtown Hotel After Brake Unlocks: Police

Police have not released any suspect details or announced any arrests.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Cypress HillsBrooklynshootingbaby shower
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us