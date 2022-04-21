Crime and Courts

Suffolk County

Woman Sexually Assaulted During Long Island Home Burglary: SCPD

Suffolk County police are searching for a duo they say sexually assaulted a woman during a residential burglary in Long Island Wednesday.

According to Suffolk County Police Special Victims Section detective, two men entered the Mastic Beach residence and encountered a woman who lived at the location at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say one of the males sexually and physically assaulted her before both men fled with cash and property.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe one men as wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with a white stripe, while the second man was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

Suffolk Police urge anyone with information to call the Special Victims Section at (631) 852-8791 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Suffolk CountyLong IslandpoliceSuffolk County Police Department
