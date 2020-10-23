Woman Pushed Onto Subway Tracks at Times Square: NYPD

A woman is recovering after she was pushed onto the subway tracks at a station in Times Square, police said Friday.

The 28-year-old victim suffered minor wrist injuries after a man pushed her from the northbound N/Q/R platform near W 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police say a man with shaggy hair, beard and navy blue jacket in his 40s or 50s fled the platform.

.@NYPDTransit cops retrieving victims cell phone after a 28-year-old woman was shoved onto the subway tracks at 42nd Street—Times Square. She hurt her wrist, the suspect however is in the wind. pic.twitter.com/Bbvbp79AH4 — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) October 23, 2020

It was not immediately clear what interaction between the suspect and woman preceded the assault or motivated the man's actions.

The police investigation is ongoing.