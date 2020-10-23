Crime and Courts

Woman Pushed Onto Subway Tracks at Times Square: NYPD

A woman is recovering after she was pushed onto the subway tracks at a station in Times Square, police said Friday.

The 28-year-old victim suffered minor wrist injuries after a man pushed her from the northbound N/Q/R platform near W 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Police say a man with shaggy hair, beard and navy blue jacket in his 40s or 50s fled the platform.

It was not immediately clear what interaction between the suspect and woman preceded the assault or motivated the man's actions.

The police investigation is ongoing.

