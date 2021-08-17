Woman Punched in Face, Shoved in Midtown Anti-Asian Attack: Police

A woman was punched in the face and shoved to the ground on a midtown sidewalk in an assault in which the attacker yelled anti-Asian remarks at the victim, according to police.

The unidentified 63-year-old woman was on West 54th Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 when a man starting arguing with her, police said. The man, who has not been identified, punched then punched the woman in the face and shoved her to the ground while shouting anti-Asian sentiments, according to police.

The man then fled south on Broadway on his bicycle, according to police. The victim suffered an injury to her back, but refused medical attention at the scene.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or at the Crime Stoppers website.