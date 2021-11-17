Woman Pleads for Justice After Father of 2 Was Killed in Bronx Armed Robbery

A family in the Bronx is mourning the loss of a father of two following a deadly robbery over the weekend.

Police say 32-year-old Jonathan Pena and his friend, an unnamed 46-year-old man, were standing on the sidewalk on the 1400 block of Macombs Road on Saturday when three armed men came up to them and took a gold chain from Pena's neck, according to the NYPD. As Pena and his friend tried to run, the robbers opened fire and shot the pair.

A bullet struck Pena in the torso and another went into his friend's back, police said. Pena later died from his injuries but his friend is expected to survive.

One of Pena's daughters told the Daily News that her dad was just having a guy's night out and he had just celebrated his birthday last week before his life was cut short.

"What I ask for is justice. Justice and that the person who did it surrender because he left me alone with two girls," said Zayerelin Figueroa, Pena's girlfriend.

The robbery suspects had fled the scene in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said. Authorities on Tuesday released images of the suspects, offering up to $3,500 for information that will lead to an arrest.