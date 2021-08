Police in the Bronx are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run who left a 44-year-old dead late Saturday night.

The driver of a dark-colored vehicle struck two pedestrians near East Fordham Road and Morris Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police say.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 44-year-old woman died at the scene.

Another woman, a 53-year-old, was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have further details of a suspect or vehicle description.