Woman Found Stabbed to Death in East Harlem Apartment Building Staircase: NYPD

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Getty Images

A 38-year-old woman was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning in the staircase of a public housing complex in East Harlem, police said.

Police responded, shortly after 6 a.m., to a 911 call of a woman inside the Wagner Houses and found her with multiple stab wounds, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS also responded to the location and transported the female to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

ManhattanNew York CityNYPDInvestigationstabbing
