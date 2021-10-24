Woman Found Fatally Stabbed on Front Lawn on Long Island

Police in Suffolk County are investigating the death of a woman found fatally stabbed outside her home in Coram.

The Suffolk County police department said they received a 911 call at approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find 27-year-old Meghan Kiefer on the front lawn of the residence suffering from stab wounds.

Kiefer was taken to Stony Brook Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police hadn’t disclosed a motive for the stabbing or whether they had identified any suspects, and were asking the public for assistance.