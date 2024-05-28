Woman faces charges after 12-year-old girl found dead of possible OD: BCPO

What to Know A 48-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a 12-year-old girl in a Fort Lee residence believed to have been the result of an overdose, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

A 48-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a 12-year-old girl in a Fort Lee residence believed to have been the result of an overdose, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Frances Caso, of Fort Lee, faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The charges stem from an incident on Saturday in which the Fort Lee Police Department responded to a 911 call shortly after 3:30 p.m. of an unresponsive 12-year-old girl at a residence on Maple Street.

The girl was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, the prosecutor's office said. It is believed that the death was a possible drug overdose and a multi-agency investigation into the matter ensued.

According to investigators, a subsequent probe allegedly found that Caso and three other minors were in the residence around the time of the suspected overdose. A search warrant of the residence allegedly found suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

Attorney for Caso was not immediately known.