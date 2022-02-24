Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

Woman Dead, Man Arrested After Both Found in Bronx Bedroom With Throats Cut: Police

A box cutter was recovered at the scene, according to police

A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized and later arrested after both were found with slit throats inside a Bronx apartment bedroom, police said.

Police made the gruesome discovery around 7 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a slashing attack inside an apartment on Arthur Avenue and East 180th Street in the Tremont neighborhood. The officers first at the scene found a 24-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive inside a bedroom, with a cut to her throat, according to police.

The victim was identified as Denise Caamano.

Also with his throat cut inside the apartment was a 27-year-old man, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

A box cutter was recovered at the scene, according to police. The man, identified as Israel Flores, was later taken into custody and charged with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession.

It was unclear if Flores had hired an attorney. An investigation is going.

