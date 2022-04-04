Woman Dead After Struck in Back By Stray Bullet As Men Trade Gunfire in Bronx: Police

A woman was killed after she got caught in the middle of a gun fight between several men in the Bronx, police said.

The incident occurred outside of a deli in near the intersection of East 188th Street and Creston Avenue in the the Fordham Heights neighborhood, just after 7 p.m. Monday, according to police officials.

The 61-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a group of men got into a fight and started firing, police said. The victim, who police officials confirmed was an innocent bystander who was not involved in the fight, was struck once in the back by a bullet, senior NYPD officials said.

She was brought to St. Barnabas Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspects, four men, took off on foot down Creston Avenue after the shooting, and no arrests have yet been made. The bystander's name has not yet been released.

"It sounded like a bunch of fire crackers in a pot, just repeatedly. It was like one or two," said witness Chris Simono, who said there may have been as many as eight shots fired.

Four bullet casings were recovered at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

The shooting came just hours after Mayor Eric Adams talked about bringing en end to the rise in gun violence in the city.

"Too many guns on our streets, too many people who are willing to use those guns to harm innocent people," the mayor said at an afternoon press conference.